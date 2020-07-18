AJC publishes special ePaper edition for civil rights icon John Lewis

As most of Atlanta was asleep early Saturday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a special ePaper to remember U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away at age 80 late Friday.
The two-page ePaper about Lewis, a civil rights icon who marched with Martin Luther King Jr., is part of the regular Saturday ePaper. Access to the ePaper is currently available at no charge.
The Lewis ePaper included a story by the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman and some memorable photos.