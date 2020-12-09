AJC chosen as Report for America newsroom host

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been chosen to serve as a “Report for America” host for two journalists beginning in June of 2021, receiving a grant to expand coverage of Asian and Latino communities in metro Atlanta.
Report for America is a growing national service program that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017 and donor-financed, Report for America has placed more than 200 journalists through 2020 and plans to place 1,000 journalists in host newsrooms by 2024.
Report for America today announced 64 new local news organizations as newsroom hosts.
The AJC journalists will be part of a new initiative, Global Atlanta, to increase news coverage of the area’s immigrant communities.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Report from America to bring our readers and online users coverage of these communities at a time when in-depth journalism is more crucial than ever,” said Kevin G. Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Journalists in Atlanta and other areas will be selected as part of a competitive process that last year drew more than 1,800 applicants. The salaries of the local journalists will be funded by Report for America, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and local donors.