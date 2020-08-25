Airport security saves wedding dress left behind at checkpoint

While family members thought of a backup plan, Cepeda said he filled out an online lost-and-found form with the airline, but the website indicated the response time would be about five days.

“As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding,” Cepeda said.

As luck would have it, TSA administrative assistant Loletta Nathan-Gordon noticed Cepeda’s email right away and found the bag within six minutes, the TSA said.

Nathan-Gordon later said she put herself in the bride’s shoes.

“I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out,” she said.

Cepeda then paid to ship the bag overnight, and it arrived in time for his sister to walk down the aisle.