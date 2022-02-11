African American genealogy group well worth joining

The chapter has special interest groups and a collection of African American funeral programs. It’s also worth it to check out the chapters in other major cities, like Charlotte. Join the local chapter by going online at aahgsatl.org, or you can print out the application and mail your check to AAHGS Metro Atlanta, P.O. Box 54131, Atlanta, Ga., 30308-9998. Membership is $20 for the local chapter, but you are required to join the national society, as well, for an additional $35. For more information, call 404-482-2447.

Richmond County slave index published

“Slave Index of Richmond County, Georgia, Court Records” has been compiled, edited and published by the Augusta Genealogical Society. The slave names are arranged alphabetically, with a cross index of the owners’ names. The information was gathered from the following courthouse documents: year’s support, inventories and appraisements, and estate sales, and covers from 1785 until 1867. Each entry lists the slave’s name, description, owner, source, value and dates. This is a very important new resource for research in African American history and is a model that other societies and individuals could emulate for their area, although this was a mammoth undertaking. The book is available for $85 for AGS members, $95 for non-members plus $10 postage from the society via its website augustagensociety.org or by sending a check to P.O. Box 3743, Augusta, Ga., 30914.