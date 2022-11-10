Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Deborah Young, declined to comment.

Assistant city attorney Daniel White said the plaintiff’s dispute is with the developers, not with Acworth officials who handled the zoning process appropriately, he said.

“They’re upset about some trees on the property and think the developer has affected some trees on the property line,” White said. “But the city’s position is that’s an issue between the property owner and the developer.”

Plaintiffs also allege in the lawsuit that the tree root systems, damaged by the construction, are now a danger to both properties.

The defendants — including the city of Acworth, multiple city employees, and several companies involved with the townhome development — all denied the allegations in the suit. Attorneys for Wieland could not be reached for this story.

Several city employees, all represented under the city of Acworth’s attorneys, are directly named in the suit. Plaintiffs allege they reached out to city employees for help when the developers pushed the property to “a new property line that extended the development” onto Lankswert’s property, but the city did not intervene.

The lawsuit is ongoing in Cobb County Superior Court.