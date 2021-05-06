97-year-old shot to death in DeKalb home; 2 charged

Two people are behind bars after a 97-year-old man was found shot to death in his DeKalb County home this week, police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 800 block of Wintergreen Lane near Decatur about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the man’s body, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The victim was identified as William Scott.
On Wednesday evening, a man and woman were arrested on charges of murder and home invasion in the deadly shooting, jail records show. Police identified the suspects as Mark Patrick Fleck of Tucker and Devin Michele Young of Acworth.
Authorities have not said how they linked the two to Scott’s death or whether the suspects knew the 97-year-old. Young faces an additional charge of third-degree forgery, records show. Both she and Fleck remained at the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday afternoon without bond.
