ajc logo
X

97-year-old shot to death in DeKalb home; 2 charged

Mark Patrick Fleck (left) and Devin Michele Young are charged with murder in the shooting death of a 97-year-old man.
Mark Patrick Fleck (left) and Devin Michele Young are charged with murder in the shooting death of a 97-year-old man.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | Updated 28 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people are behind bars after a 97-year-old man was found shot to death in his DeKalb County home this week, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 800 block of Wintergreen Lane near Decatur about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the man’s body, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The victim was identified as William Scott.

On Wednesday evening, a man and woman were arrested on charges of murder and home invasion in the deadly shooting, jail records show. Police identified the suspects as Mark Patrick Fleck of Tucker and Devin Michele Young of Acworth.

Authorities have not said how they linked the two to Scott’s death or whether the suspects knew the 97-year-old. Young faces an additional charge of third-degree forgery, records show. Both she and Fleck remained at the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday afternoon without bond.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information about the case.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top