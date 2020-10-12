79-year-old driver killed in crash in Marietta

Youe Oh Yu of Marietta was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, which happened at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Redwing roads, Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.

Yu was driving a gray 2007 Honda Accord on Redwing Road about 4:45 p.m., McDonald said. Joseph H. Stewart, 52, of Marietta, was driving a 2017 Honda Pilot southbound on Terrell Mill Road, she said.