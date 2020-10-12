79-year-old driver killed in crash in Marietta

A 79-year-old driver died Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a crash in Marietta, officials said.
Youe Oh Yu of Marietta was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, which happened at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Redwing roads, Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.
Yu was driving a gray 2007 Honda Accord on Redwing Road about 4:45 p.m., McDonald said. Joseph H. Stewart, 52, of Marietta, was driving a 2017 Honda Pilot southbound on Terrell Mill Road, she said.
Yu approached a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and tried to turn left onto Terrell Mill, McDonald said. However, he turned in front of Stewart’s Honda pilot and was hit.
Both men were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, authorities said. Stewart received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.