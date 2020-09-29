71-year-old bicyclist struck by SUV in south Cobb

According to investigators, Phillip Martin was riding his bike west on Creveis Road, but didn’t yield at a stop sign. The Austell man entered the intersection at South Gordon Road, where he was struck by a gray GMC Yukon that was traveling north, authorities said.

Martin was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, McDonald said. The crash investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.