71-year-old bicyclist struck by SUV in south Cobb

A 71-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after an SUV hit him Monday in south Cobb County, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Gordon and Creveis roads in Mableton, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.
According to investigators, Phillip Martin was riding his bike west on Creveis Road, but didn’t yield at a stop sign. The Austell man entered the intersection at South Gordon Road, where he was struck by a gray GMC Yukon that was traveling north, authorities said.
Martin was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, McDonald said. The crash investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.