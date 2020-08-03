7-Eleven will buy Speedway gas stations for more than $20 billion

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“This transaction marks a milestone on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year,” Michael J. Hennigan, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Our announcement crystalizes the significant value of the Speedway business, creates certainty around value realization and delivers on our commitment to unlock the value of our assets. At the same time, the establishment of a long-term strategic relationship with 7-Eleven creates opportunities to improve our commercial performance.”