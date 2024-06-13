5 things to know about the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodists

The South Georgia Annual Conference was held in Tifton last week.

When and Where:

The North Georgia Annual Conference session will run through Saturday, at the Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St, in Athens with Bishop Robin Dease presiding.

Leadership

During the General Conference held in Charlotte, delegates voted to set the number of U.S. bishops at 32, a decease from the 39 active bishops currently serving.

Budget:

Delegates will consider a recommendation to reduce the budget by 25% - or $3.7 miliion - over last year, largely because of last year’s church disaffiliations. Since 2022, more than 330 churches have left the UMC’s North Georgia Conference. That representas about 38% of the conference’s churches and 27% of its members.

Headquarters:

The North Georgia Conference Board of Trustees will recommend to the members of the 2024 Annual Conference that the United Methodist Center move from its present location to the campus of Sugarloaf United Methodist Church in Gwinnett County. The conference is currently in the Century Center complex in Atlanta.