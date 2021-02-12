5 sought after armed home invasion at Cobb apartment

Authorities are searching for five men who forced their way inside a Marietta-area apartment Friday morning and robbed two residents while a 1-year-old was home.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Lantern Ridge Drive off Roswell Road about 3:30 a.m. According to Cobb County police, five men entered the apartment as two of the residents got home from work.
The suspects hit one of the victims before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, department spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.
Authorities said the robbery suspects were armed, but no one was shot. The victim who was struck was treated by paramedics at the scene.
No additional details were released.
