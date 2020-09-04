5 shot while standing on Philly street corner; another shot in bed

Officers were reportedly in the area when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, finding five men lying in the street amid more than 30 spent shell casings. Police soon learned that a 49-year-old man had also been hit in a second-floor apartment, CBSN reported.

One officer helped four victims into his patrol car and transported them to the hospital.

“We know that we have group-on-group violence on this particular block, in this particular area,” Singleton said.

A day earlier, four teenagers were shot, two of them fatally, in an ambush in South Philadelphia, where more than 20 shots were fired by two or more gunmen.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told NBC10 the violence left her “at a loss for words.”

“Each and every time, it appears as though our victims are getting younger and younger,” she said. “It’s very difficult to wrap our head around.”

At least 306 people have been slain so far this year in Philadelphia, a 32% increase from last year and the highest total since at least 2007, NBC10 reported.