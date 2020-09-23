4 charged after Black man’s body found burning in ditch

Authorities didn’t have to look far for Vogel — he was already locked up at the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges when the warrant was served. His alleged accomplices are being held at the Poweshiek County Jail, according to KCCI News 8 in Des Moines.

The crime happened as racial tensions continue to fester in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death. Several hate crime investigations have cropped up around the nation over the last several months involving the public display of nooses and even an alleged attempted lynching in Indiana on July 4.

Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews, however, said at a news conference Tuesday that the NAACP sees no evidence that Williams was killed because of his race.

Williams of Grinnell was strangled to death Sept. 12 and his body wrapped in several layers of plastic, carpet and duct tape, investigators said. After four days, Williams' body was loaded into a truck, driven to rural Kellogg and set on fire, according to reports. Afterward, the suspects tried but failed to destroy the evidence, police said.

Witnesses also reported seeing the truck parked at the scene of the crime, court documents show.

“The circumstances surrounding Mr. Williams’s death and the limited facts revealed about the discovery of this crime have, understandably, caused concern within the Grinnell community and beyond,” said Special Agent Adam DeCamp of the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “Evidence and statements gathered during this investigation have shown that Mr. Williams and Vogel were known acquaintances who often socialized within the same circle of friends.”

The case remains under investigation.