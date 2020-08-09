36 displaced by fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

Three dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment unit in Brookhaven Saturday night.
The fire impacted 12 units at the Haven Hill Exchange Apartments on Buford Highway, according to American Red Cross of Georgia spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson. It is not clear how the blaze started.
Red Cross volunteers aided 36 people from eight different families that were affected by the incident.
“Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet, providing recovery guidance and referrals for additional resources available to them in the community,” Nicholson said.