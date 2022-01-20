30 years later, vigil planned for victims of Cobb spree killings

Amanda Planchard, who organized the vigil, was 18 when her little brother was shot behind the counter of a Burger King.

Her family had recently moved to Cobb County from Alabama so she could attend Emory University. She had just started her second semester of college and was visiting friends in the boys’ dormitory when her mother called and told her Chet was dead.

“I just remember collapsing on the floor,” she said. “He was a really friendly kid. He was just the kind of kid that people really gravitated to.”

A three-sport athlete at Wheeler, Chet Planchard was working a part-time job at the fast-food restaurant to save up for a car when he was gunned down with no warning, his sister said.

“He used the same MO, which was essentially to go in and order something,” she said. “When the cashier, in this case my brother, opened the register to make change, that’s when he was shot without any kind of demand for money.”

Chet died clutching the $2 he’d just been handed. Investigators also found a children’s toy in his pocket.

“Never did we imagine that Burger King would be a dangerous place to work for a high school kid,” Planchard said.

Freeman was ultimately sentenced to life in prison for each of the murders. He narrowly escaped the death penalty in the 1995 trial over Chet’s shooting after one of the 12 jurors held out.

The state’s evidence was strong and the jury had no trouble convicting Freeman, but when it came time for sentencing, “this one juror refused to budge,” said former Cobb District Attorney Tom Charron, who tried all of Freeman’s cases.

One of the jurors was so upset about the deadlock he refused to accept his pay.

Amanda Planchard testified during the sentencing phase of her brother’s trial, as did 7-year-old Christina Waddell, who looked on as her mother was fatally shot while ringing up an orange soda for Freeman in January 1992. The little girl was called as a witness in Freeman’s trials over the next three years.

The brazen killings rattled the community.

“It was a real tragic case,” said Charron, who served as DA from 1977 until 1998. “We had some real strange cases, but we never had what you could almost classify as a serial killer. This was the closest.”

He called the shootings “senseless,” especially since Freeman never made off with much money from the robberies. In Waddell’s case, he stole just $14.07 from the Circle K cash register, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

“All of it was senseless. He was just someone who enjoyed killing people,” Charron said.

Ronald Freeman has been in prison for nearly 30 years in the fatal shootings of four people.

Chet Planchard’s slaying devastated his tight-knit family and changed the trajectory of his older sister’s life. She fell into a severe depression and had to drop out of college for a semester.

But she ended up graduating and getting her master’s degree in social work, and has spent her career as an advocate for crime victims. She worked seven years as a victim advocate for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and 12 years at the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office. She now works as a student victim advocate at Georgia Tech, where she helps students cope with the trauma of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“I feel like it’s a calling,” Planchard said.

Freeman was eligible for parole for the first time in 2015 and has another parole hearing tentatively planned for next year, said Planchard, who is fighting to keep him behind bars.

“I’d like to keep him in prison,” she said. “I don’t understand how you could kill four people and be paroled.”

At the time of Freeman’s convictions, Georgia had no sentencing option for life in prison without the possibility of parole, Charron said. And a sentence of life in prison in the early ‘90s typically met someone was eligible for parole after seven years.

Planchard said she organized Thursday’s vigil to keep her brother’s memory alive and remember Freeman’s other victims three decades later.

“For the families of these victims, this doesn’t go away,” she said. “It’s a hole in your heart that stays.”