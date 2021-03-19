3 teens stabbed during fight at Brookhaven apartment complex

Three teenagers were stabbed Thursday evening during a brawl at a Brookhaven apartment complex, authorities said.
Two remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, and the third faces two counts of aggravated battery, according to police. None of their names were released because they are minors.
Brookhaven police responded to the Royale Apartments on Buford Highway about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, department spokesman Lt. David Snively said. When officers arrived, they found three teenage boys with stab wounds.
“The investigation into this incident revealed that a group of juveniles were fighting in a common area of the complex,” Snively said. “During the fight, a 15-year-old male stabbed two 14-year-old males. During the assault, the suspect also stabbed himself.”
The two injured 14-year-olds were expected to survive, Snively said Friday. He did not release the condition of the 15-year-old charged with aggravated battery.
A second 15-year-old boy was not injured but faces charges in juvenile court related to his participation in the fight, according to police.