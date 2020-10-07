3 more sentenced in Georgia meth trafficking bust, bringing total to 32

April Wolford, 29, of Athens, was sentenced to seven years behind bars followed by another three years of supervised release, prosecutors said in a news release. In addition, Daniel Keith McCullough, 27, of Hart County, received a 57-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release, while 23-year-old Stone Mountain resident Austin Nathaniel Pineda was sentenced to 2 1/2 years behind bars and another four years of supervised release.

Because there is no parole in the federal prison system, all three must serve their entire sentences.

“These defendants' methamphetamine trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in northeast Georgia,” DEA special agent Robert Murphy said in a statement. "All participating agencies played a crucial role in the eradication of this criminal network, and the dismantling of this once-thriving organization makes our community safer.”

As of Wednesday, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of more than 58 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than two kilograms of heroin, 31 guns and $56,000, authorities said.

