3 found shot to death at South Fulton condo community

Three people were found shot to death at a condominium community in South Fulton early Sunday morning.
The victims, who were not identified, were found dead at the Camelot Condominium Complex about 1:30 a.m., South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers said.
Officers were initially sent to the complex off Old National Highway to investigate a shots fired call, Rogers said. When they arrived, they found the victims near the 600 building.
All three victims had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.