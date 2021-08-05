3 Disney World employees arrested in child sex sting operation

The operation, conducted from July 27 to Aug. 1, used undercover officers posing as children online and uncovered communications that sought sex acts with youths believed to be as young as 13 and 14, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The suspects, who are mostly from Florida, range in age from 26 to 47 years old, and some have previous criminal histories, WSVN reported. One of the accused is from California.