2 teens among 3 arrested in connection with deadly Decatur shooting

A second teenager was arrested Monday in connection with an October deadly shooting during an attempted robbery in Decatur, authorities said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of U.S. marshals, arrested a 15-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Trevion Jones-Tolbert on Oct. 16, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.
A day after the homicide, police said they arrested two suspects on malice murder warrants related to the shooting.
Damarious Glass was taken to the DeKalb County jail, but he was released on bond, Williams said. A second suspect, a 16-year-old, was sent to a regional juvenile detention center.
The 15-year-old was also booked into a regional youth detention center and faces a charge of malice murder, Williams said.
