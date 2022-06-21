BreakingNews
Fulton County election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
22-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cobb County

Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue was hit by a car and killed Saturday while walking on a Cobb County road, police said.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A 22-year-old walking on a Cobb County road early Saturday morning was hit by a car and killed, police said.

Authorities said Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue of Smyrna was walking east in the right lane of the East-West Connector near Brookwood Drive shortly after midnight when Essengue was hit by a 2019 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was also headed east on the same road, according to Cobb police.

Essengue was thrown into the left lane of the East-West Connector after being hit by the front of the vehicle, police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said. The victim died at the scene.

Police did not say if Toyota’s driver, a 31-year-old woman, would be charged. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to contact Cobb County investigators at 770-499-3987.

