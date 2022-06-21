22-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cobb County

Authorities said Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue of Smyrna was walking east in the right lane of the East-West Connector near Brookwood Drive shortly after midnight when Essengue was hit by a 2019 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was also headed east on the same road, according to Cobb police.

Essengue was thrown into the left lane of the East-West Connector after being hit by the front of the vehicle, police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said. The victim died at the scene.