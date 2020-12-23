2020 Photos of the Year: Alyssa Pointer

Soon Pointer like her colleagues on the visual team was in a foreign landscape. “It was very interesting to be out and about, knowing I was one of the few people considered essential workers, documenting what Atlanta was looking like, documenting what the state of Georgia was looking like during coronavirus,” she said.

Pointer volunteered to cover the peaceful march and rally in downtown Atlanta after George Floyd’s death. It was peaceful at the beginning, but at the end of the march, tension mounted with the police and eventually erupted. “It was the first time I was in a conflict situation,” she said. That protest touched off weeks of protests in the area. During her coverage of the protests, Pointer was wrongly detained despite her visible identification as a journalist.