2 young girls found dead hours apart in same Florida canal

For now, police are talking to witnesses and checking surveillance cameras in the area while trying to determine if there was any relationship between the pair, and whether they lived in the area.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said Wednesday morning that detectives had developed “very strong leads” in the case. “Hopefully by this afternoon we should have a lot more information,” he said, according to reports.

The first body was found floating in the waterway in Lauderhill around noon Tuesday after someone in the neighborhood called 911; the second girl’s body was spotted further northwest in the same canal around 8:45 p.m., according to Santiago. There was no early indication of trauma to the bodies.

“We can’t determine at this point if they’re related, because it’s just, the juvenile was just found,” Santiago said at a press confrence Tuesday night. “However, detectives are trying to piece the puzzle together.”

Residents in the area perhaps saw the first girl in the neighborhood in the past, and that another girl may have been with her, but police were uncertain whether the second girl was the other child found dead.