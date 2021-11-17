2 teens charged in deadly South Fulton weekend shooting

Two teenagers are behind bars after another teen was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in a residential area in South Fulton, police said.
Iban Allen and Kameron Peterson, both 18, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and participation in a criminal street gang. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.
The day of the shooting, 18-year-old Kelby Martin of Newnan was found by officers in the area of Buckhurst and Cedar Hurst trails around 4 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesman Sgt. Jubal Rogers said. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Fulton police said Allen and Peterson are “allegedly responsible for Martin’s death” and that several others have been arrested for their involvement, but their names were not released and police did not specify their charges. The investigation is ongoing and additional offenders or warrants may be forthcoming, police said.
In a GoFundMe campaign created to help Martin’s family with funeral expenses, a family friend wrote that the teen will be remembered for his “bright smile, which warmed everyone blessed enough to see it.”
Martin was previously a student at KIPP South Fulton Academy with his twin brother, according to the GoFundMe.
About the Author