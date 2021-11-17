2 teens charged in deadly South Fulton weekend shooting

Iban Allen and Kameron Peterson, both 18, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and participation in a criminal street gang. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

The day of the shooting, 18-year-old Kelby Martin of Newnan was found by officers in the area of Buckhurst and Cedar Hurst trails around 4 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesman Sgt. Jubal Rogers said. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.