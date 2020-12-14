2 Stone Mountain men indicted on human trafficking charges

Two Stone Mountain men have been indicted on human trafficking charges, according to Georgia’s attorney general’s office.
Trayon Anton Moore was arrested April 14 and charged with harboring a person under the age of 18 for sexual servitude, while Tyler Eric Robinson was arrested Sept. 18 and accused of soliciting a person under 18 years of age for sexual servitude, authorities said.
Both men have been booked into the DeKalb County jail. The indictments were handed down by a DeKalb grand jury Dec. 1, the office said in a news release Monday.
“We hope to send a strong message that buyers and traffickers’ actions are equally as despicable, and we will aggressively prosecute both with the help of the new laws passed by our Georgia legislature and signed into law by Governor (Brian) Kemp,” Attorney General Chris Carr said.
According to online jail records, Moore is also facing a pimping charge and a felony probation violation. Additionally, Robinson is facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife during a commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, trafficking in ecstasy and a misdemeanor probation violation.
