2 Stone Mountain men indicted on human trafficking charges

Trayon Anton Moore was arrested April 14 and charged with harboring a person under the age of 18 for sexual servitude, while Tyler Eric Robinson was arrested Sept. 18 and accused of soliciting a person under 18 years of age for sexual servitude, authorities said.

Both men have been booked into the DeKalb County jail. The indictments were handed down by a DeKalb grand jury Dec. 1, the office said in a news release Monday.