2 motorists killed, 1 injured in 3 Cobb crashes

After the motorcycle came to a stop in the middle of the intersection, the Lincoln continued onto Providence Road and collided with the front of a Toyota Tundra, authorities confirmed.

EMS officials arrived shortly after and Sullivan was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured but the passenger, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Toyota and three passengers were not hurt, Barner confirmed.

About eight miles away in Smyrna, another man was killed Thursday in a head-on collision.

A Nissan Sentra driven by 37-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez Salvador was traveling west on Cooper Lake Road when it crossed over the center line and collided with a Toyota Highlander at about 2:30 p.m., Barner said.

Salvador was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The three passengers in his car were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

On Friday morning, a pedestrian was hit by his disabled pickup truck after another vehicle collided with it, police said.

Omar Garcia, 31, was driving a Ford pickup truck on I-75 North near the Barrett Parkway overpass about 3:30 a.m. when he failed to maintain his lane while going around a curve, Barner said. The truck hit a concrete barrier and began to barrel roll, police said.

Investigators said they believe Garcia then got out of his truck and stood on the shoulder of the highway.

That’s when a Freightliner towing a semi-trailer hit the truck, causing it to rotate counterclockwise and hit Garcia. He was thrown forward into the travel lanes, Barner confirmed.

Garcia was taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

