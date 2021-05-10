2 men killed in separate shootings in SE Atlanta

Two men died Sunday evening after they were injured in separate shootings in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
The fatal incidents were among at least three shootings that police in southeast Atlanta investigated on Sunday, officials said.
The first of the incidents, which was not fatal, happened in the 1300 block of Moreland Avenue just before 1 a.m., Atlanta police said in a statement. Officers said a woman was shot by a man she knew while she was sitting in a car at the location.
She was alert when she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Later on Sunday, officers were sent to the 2500 block of Jonesboro Road after a man was reported shot, Atlanta police said in a statement.
When officers arrived at the location about 7:45 p.m., they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Less than two hours later about 9:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 3600 block of Forrest Park Road, police said. Investigators found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details were available about the incidents. Homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shootings.