2 killed in Easter Sunday fire that destroyed North Georgia home

A woman and her grandson were both killed when a fire swept through a North Georgia home on Easter Sunday, trapping them inside.
Fire broke out at the home along Oak Leaf Drive in Cartersville about 7 p.m., according to Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison. Even from a distance, responding fire crews could see heavy black smoke billowing into the sky, he said.
When they made it to the home, crews saw that the entire house was ablaze. Two residents had safely made it out of the burning building, but two others were still trapped inside, Jamison said.
Bartow firefighters began working to find the two victims and put out the fire. At some point, part of the home collapsed.
Crews continued looking for the victims through the night and found their bodies inside the charred structure. The victims’ remains were turned over to the Bartow County coroner, Jamison said.
While officials have not released their names, friends of the family said the pair were the mother and son of another woman who lived in the home. A GoFundMe page was established to help that woman “rebuild for herself and her surviving son.”
The surviving victims were taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where they were treated for possible smoke inhalation. No details were provided on their conditions.
