2 killed in Easter Sunday fire that destroyed North Georgia home

Fire broke out at the home along Oak Leaf Drive in Cartersville about 7 p.m., according to Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison. Even from a distance, responding fire crews could see heavy black smoke billowing into the sky, he said.

When they made it to the home, crews saw that the entire house was ablaze. Two residents had safely made it out of the burning building, but two others were still trapped inside, Jamison said.