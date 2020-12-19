X

2 injured in drive-by shooting outside SE Atlanta liquor store

Two people were injured Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Atlanta liquor store.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Saturday morning outside a southeast Atlanta liquor store.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road about 10:50 a.m. and discovered the two victims, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said in an emailed statement. One had a gunshot wound to the lower back and the other was shot in the leg, she said.

Both victims were conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shots were fired from a maroon four-door sedan seen fleeing the area. Detectives are still investigating the double shooting, which took place near Benny’s Package Store, a neighborhood liquor shop and check cashing business.

No additional details have been released.

