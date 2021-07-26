2 cops from DeKalb receive awards at statewide police conference

Parsons, a 12-year veteran with Dunwoody police, is currently the department’s public information officer. He was recognized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, several personnel changes within the department and last summer’s widespread protests against racism and police brutality.

He received credit for how he handled the department’s social media accounts during times of protests and threats of violence. He was “very responsive to media inquiries and provided accurate, detailed information regarding threats or incidents in the city,” the release said.

At the same conference, Peachtree City police Chief Janet Moon was sworn in as the next president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and Fayetteville police Chief James “Scott” Gray was named the organization’s vice president. The GBI was also awarded an award for law enforcement excellence.