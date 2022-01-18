1-year-old found safe after thieves steal ‘unattended’ car left running

The alleged car thieves tried to escape but ran into a stop sign, according to police. That’s when both jumped out and ran away.

The driver ran into the Station at Richmond Hill apartment complex in the 1700 block of Richmond Circle, while the passenger ran toward Jonesboro Road, according to police.

The Air Phoenix unit used heat-sensing detectors to track the driver, who hid beneath piles of trash in a large dumpster at the dead end of Richmond Circle. Officers surrounded the dumpster and pulled the suspect out and took him into custody without incident.

Police did not release his name or the name of the passenger, who managed to elude officers Monday.