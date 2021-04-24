Working farm and winery creates community and education

Q: My son attended a birthday party at Pamelot in Milton and had a wonderful time especially painting a horse. I’d like to know about the farm and the winery. Will you tell me about it?
A: The Farm at Pamelot began in 1994 with the purchase of horses. Three years later, owner and founder Pamela Jackson established it as a working farm, adding the winery and vineyards in 2017. Combined they cover 22 acres.
The farm winery was the first in Fulton County. “Pamela is the only female in the state of Georgia to found a vineyard and winery from the ground up,” said Director of Marketing Laura Jesseph.
“First and foremost, it’s a working farm. It’s absolutely the environment. We’ve got the farm animals, the equestrian side, the vineyard growing and tasting room,” she stated.
In order to maintain farm winery status, 40% of their produce needs to be Georgia grown, the marketing director added.
The six farm animals have names and are part of the winery’s story that rolled organically from the estate into the wine labels.
First to get their own wine label was Pedro, a “naughty” goat who got out of his pen, hopped into the tractor full of fermented wineskins, ate them and got a little drunk, according to Jesseph.
“We will be releasing 15 wines in our lineup and have 2,500 gallons of wine in production that will be released once a month for the rest of the year,” she said.
The vineyard has recently been expanded with the planting of four varietals: Traminette, Blanc de bois, Chardonel and Chambourcin. In three years they will have enough production to offer these.
Credit: contributed
Community and education are at the heart of the farm, “because the more people understand about how all of this works, the greater their appreciation will be,” she noted.
The Pamelot farm now hosts a program where parents can bring their kids into the larger pen to interact with and feed the animals on Sundays.
Among the offerings on the wine side are blending parties, barrel tastings and wine-making classes. There is live music on weekends where people can bring their picnics and enjoy a glass of wine.
Address: 2105 Bethany Way, Milton, GA 30004 (770-846-1559). Hours vary between the farm and the winery.
For more information, visit https://thepaintedhorsewinery.com/
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com