Working farm and winery creates community and education

The six farm animals have names and are part of the winery’s story that rolled organically from the estate into the wine labels.

First to get their own wine label was Pedro, a “naughty” goat who got out of his pen, hopped into the tractor full of fermented wineskins, ate them and got a little drunk, according to Jesseph.

“We will be releasing 15 wines in our lineup and have 2,500 gallons of wine in production that will be released once a month for the rest of the year,” she said.

The vineyard has recently been expanded with the planting of four varietals: Traminette, Blanc de bois, Chardonel and Chambourcin. In three years they will have enough production to offer these.

Expanding the vineyard shown planting one of the four varietals, Blanc de Bois, are David Borgel with owner Pamela Jackson. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Community and education are at the heart of the farm, “because the more people understand about how all of this works, the greater their appreciation will be,” she noted.

The Pamelot farm now hosts a program where parents can bring their kids into the larger pen to interact with and feed the animals on Sundays.

Among the offerings on the wine side are blending parties, barrel tastings and wine-making classes. There is live music on weekends where people can bring their picnics and enjoy a glass of wine.

Address: 2105 Bethany Way, Milton, GA 30004 (770-846-1559). Hours vary between the farm and the winery.

For more information, visit https://thepaintedhorsewinery.com/

