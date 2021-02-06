Wine your way at this 50-year-old shop

“We then go over to the boutique to do a wine tasting of four to five different wines, explain some of the science behind why you taste what you taste and what you should be tasting in different wines,” he said.

For those desiring the total winemaking experience, the wine craft winery packages start at $195. It takes three visits: starting with selecting one of the wines from the over 100 varietals, returning in about 15 days to fine and clear your wine, and roughly four weeks after to bottle, cork and label. Then taken home with you to bottle age.

“Wine is really a living organism and always processing itself. If you could see an X-ray of the wine bottle, over a period of time it looks like a hurricane going on inside because things are moving around, but it is only at a molecular structure, smaller than the human eye, that things happen. It is all driven by enzymes,” Keenan explained.

Address: 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs (404-252-5606)

For more info, visit https://www.beerandwinecraft.biz/sandy-springs-winery

