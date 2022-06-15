Volunteers raise $36K, paint Grant Park mural for childhood cancer charity

A new mural painted alongside a café in Grant Park is helping bring awareness to childhood cancer.
Over 20 days, 17 volunteers painted the mural and raised over $36,000 to support the Mighty Millie Foundation, a nonprofit started in honor of Millie Mracek, an announcement said. The nonprofit creates awareness, funding and resources for families facing childhood cancer. The organization also provides popsicles to children going through cancer treatment through their Popsicle Project.
The colorful mural on the wall of Howdy ATL Cafe on Cherokee Avenue in Atlanta features the name of the organization, popsicles and the words “You are brave” followed by intertwined hearts.
Credit: Courtesy: Mighty Millie Foundation
The organization was able to make these strides with the help of Ascension Leadership Academy, the announcement said.
“Mighty Millie Foundation’s mission touched our hearts. What they do to create small moments of big joy for children fighting cancer is such a worthy cause. We are honored to be doing this massive project as community volunteers to bring joy to these children,” said Erica Gutierrez, the Ascension Leadership Academy community service captain.
Claire Mracek, Millie’s mom and the co-founder of the Mighty Millie Foundation, said it was great to see volunteers support the organization.
“This all came as such a surprise, and to see 17 people who were previously strangers come together to be a catalyst to our foundation is heartwarming,” she said.
