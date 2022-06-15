Volunteers raise $36K, paint Grant Park mural for childhood cancer charity

“Mighty Millie Foundation’s mission touched our hearts. What they do to create small moments of big joy for children fighting cancer is such a worthy cause. We are honored to be doing this massive project as community volunteers to bring joy to these children,” said Erica Gutierrez, the Ascension Leadership Academy community service captain.

Claire Mracek, Millie’s mom and the co-founder of the Mighty Millie Foundation, said it was great to see volunteers support the organization.

“This all came as such a surprise, and to see 17 people who were previously strangers come together to be a catalyst to our foundation is heartwarming,” she said.