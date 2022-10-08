Volunteer helps center make its move

The work didn’t end during COVID. “We moved to online but kept going,” she said. “We had Zoom calls that actually brought us closer together.”

Four years ago, Bernstein joined MAC’s board and was part of the relocation committee that moved the nonprofit to new facilities on Spring Street next to All Saints Episcopal Church. Since its founding in 1986, MAC has been based at the Atlanta First United Methodist Church on Peachtree Street.

“Our old building was sold, so there was an impetus for us to move,” she said. “But doing that during COVID was a real challenge. We met twice a week to go over the real estate and legal aspects. But now we have a wonderful space with much more room for clients, a clothing closet and a food pantry where we have refrigerators that allow us to have more fresh food.”

Along with helping those in need from a more comfortable and spacious environment, Bernstein cites a particular reason to continue volunteering with MAC: “The biggest reason is keeping up with the wonderful friends I’ve made.”

