ajc logo
X

Volunteer helps center make its move

Local
By H. M. Cauley, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Before she became a volunteer at the Midtown Assistance Center, Janet Bernstein knew about the good work the nonprofit was doing. Her synagogue, The Temple, was one of the organization’s founding members, and the congregation supported the outreach every year with food drives.

When Bernstein retired from her job as an Atlanta Public Schools social worker in 2014, she knew exactly where she wanted to direct her energy.

“I had referred people there for help, and once I retired, it was the perfect time to step in and help,” said the Morningside resident, 73. “Since then, I’ve fallen in love with the mission, the staff, the clients and what we can do for them.”

Bernstein started out volunteering every Tuesday when she met with people who came to the center for help with food, clothing and financial needs.

“They find us through churches and United Way, and by searching where to find assistance,” she said. “Our focus is on people who are the working poor and may be one paycheck or one car wreck away from being homeless. Our mission is to keep them in their homes by helping with utilities, rent, MARTA cards or food.”

The work didn’t end during COVID. “We moved to online but kept going,” she said. “We had Zoom calls that actually brought us closer together.”

Four years ago, Bernstein joined MAC’s board and was part of the relocation committee that moved the nonprofit to new facilities on Spring Street next to All Saints Episcopal Church. Since its founding in 1986, MAC has been based at the Atlanta First United Methodist Church on Peachtree Street.

“Our old building was sold, so there was an impetus for us to move,” she said. “But doing that during COVID was a real challenge. We met twice a week to go over the real estate and legal aspects. But now we have a wonderful space with much more room for clients, a clothing closet and a food pantry where we have refrigerators that allow us to have more fresh food.”

Along with helping those in need from a more comfortable and spacious environment, Bernstein cites a particular reason to continue volunteering with MAC: “The biggest reason is keeping up with the wonderful friends I’ve made.”

Information about MAC is online at midtownassistancecenter.org.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.

About the Author

H. M. Cauley
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 8 high school football scoreboard9h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana, AP

Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power...
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / AJC

Warnock on Walker: ‘A disturbing pattern’
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal
15h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: contributed

CDC museum is full of interesting facts for multi generations
1h ago
‘Exceptional Wolves’ enjoy peer support
1h ago
Take to Task
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
2h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
10h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top