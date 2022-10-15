BreakingNews
Violations in temperatures, handwashing at Lon U

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Lon U, a Chinese and Thai restaurant in Peachtree Corners, had several violations with health risk factors during a follow-up inspection, leading to a failing score.

Several food items in coolers were at unsafe temperatures. Tofu and coconut milk were discarded.

Other items were stored incorrectly, putting them at risk of cross-contamination. For example, raw meat was above ready-to-eat sauces. Broccoli, celery and noodles were on a pan in direct contact with a trash can. And a container of raw broccoli was on top of an egg carton.

Employees were not washing their hands as required. For example, one employee came in from outside and began to prep food without washing their hands. Another employee cutting meat stopped to move some equipment but didn’t wash their hands when returning to the food prep. Employees were also washing their hands while wearing gloves.

In other violations, the ice machine accumulated mold, and the facility was dirty throughout with food debris, dirt and grease.

Lon U, 5005 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, scored 50/U and will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
