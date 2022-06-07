ajc logo
Viko’s not tracking source of shellfish

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The food safety manager at Viko’s Bar & Grill in Norcross was not present during a recent routine health inspection, and the restaurant earned a failing score of 66/U.

The restaurant was not keeping track of its shell stock. For example, there was no record of shell stock tags or dates to identify the source of shellfish served or sold. In addition, there were no parasite destruction documents from the supplier of the shrimp used in ceviche.

Among other violations, foods were not properly separated in cold storage to prevent contamination. For example, raw chicken was above raw beef and ready-to-eat foods, and uncooked chorizo was above ready-to-eat foods.

Several containers of cooked foods were without date markings. These included octopus, chicken wings, salsa, sauces, lobster, shrimp and onions.

Employees used the vegetable sink to wash their hands instead of the hand sink, which had no hot water and was blocked by the prep cooler.

Viko’s Bar & Grill, 5395 Buford Highway, Norcross, will be re-inspected.

