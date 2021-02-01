U.S. Department of Labor awards state technical colleges $4.85 million in grants

The “Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants” aim to address the skill development needs of employers and to support workers in gaining skills and transition quickly from unemployment to employment. The grants also build the capacity of community and technical colleges to address challenges associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, such as expanding online and technology-enabled learning.

Georgia’s grant recipients are a consortium of technical colleges that are undertaking capacity building and systems change at the state level. The consortium will work with workforce development partners and employer partners to train a broad spectrum of workers, including dislocated workers, incumbent workers, and new entrants to the workforce. The industries of focus in Georgia are healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.