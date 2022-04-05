ajc logo
By Kathryn Kickliter, Atlanta Journal Constitution
41 minutes ago

Pushing Up Daisies Garden Tour

East Atlanta Strut invites the community to a neighborhood garden tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday beginning and ending at the notable Sylvester Cemetery.

The event will introduce visitors to the cemetery that has been rescued by dedicated volunteers. A percentage of profits will benefit the Historic Sylvester Cemetery Foundation.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and listen to music from 3-6 p.m. Food and drinks will be offered at this event.

For additional information and tickets, go to https://eastatlantastrut.com/garden-tour/ or contact info@eastatlantastrut.com.

The cemetery address is 2073 Braeburn Circle, Atlanta, 30316.

