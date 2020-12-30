United Community Bank donates $20,000 to United Way

Community support has been more important than ever this year. That’s why United Community Bank held a virtual campaign called “United in Gratitude.” For the campaign United Community Bank, which is one of the Southeast’s largest full-service financial institutions, collected stories of gratitude from customers and community members. For every story collected, it pledged to donate $10 to the United Way, a nonprofit organization that works to advance the common good in communities across the world with a focus on education, income and health.
“We’ve heard from many organizations that their fundraising efforts have significantly dropped due to COVID-19, but the demand for support has greatly increased. We want to give back now more than ever to ensure that our communities are well-cared for and able to come together for good,” said Moryah Jackson, vice president of community development and engagement at United Community Bank.
Folks submitted more than 2,000 stories to United Community Bank via social media and the bank’s website, culminating in a corporate donation totaling $20,000 to various United Way locations.
“Our culture is one of community involvement. Community is literally our middle name, and that is not an accident,” said Jackson. “Our teams are always focused on helping our customers and making a difference in the community. This is just one of the many ways we give back, and we hope this donation will help the various organizations continue to support their communities as we navigate the pandemic and the cold, winter months.”
Who’s helping?
United Community Bank
Services: United Community Bank held a virtual campaign called “United in Gratitude” during which it pledged to donate $10 to the United Way for every story of gratitude collected from customers and community members. Participation resulted in a corporate donation totaling $20,000 to various United Way locations.
Where supplies have gone: Select local United Way chapters received portions of the donation — including the United Way of Metro Atlanta.
Where to donate: This campaign is currently closed, however United Community Bank encourages community members to connect with local United Community Bank teams or follow them on social media to stay up to date with future fundraising and community support initiatives.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.