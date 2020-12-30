United Community Bank donates $20,000 to United Way

United Community Bank

Services: United Community Bank held a virtual campaign called “United in Gratitude” during which it pledged to donate $10 to the United Way for every story of gratitude collected from customers and community members. Participation resulted in a corporate donation totaling $20,000 to various United Way locations.

Where supplies have gone: Select local United Way chapters received portions of the donation — including the United Way of Metro Atlanta.

Where to donate: This campaign is currently closed, however United Community Bank encourages community members to connect with local United Community Bank teams or follow them on social media to stay up to date with future fundraising and community support initiatives.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.