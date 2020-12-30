UK software company to create 137 jobs

Kainos, a global digital technology company, will invest $1.2 million in opening a North American sales and IT hub in Buckhead, bringing 137 jobs to Fulton County, according to a press release.
Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and with more than 1,900 employees globally, Kainos specializes both in digital transformation and in the deployment of Workday’s innovative Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning software suite. Kainos builds agile, customized digital services for public, commercial, and healthcare organizations. As a specialized Workday partner, the company is also experienced in complex deployment and integrations, and is the leader in Workday test automation.
“Our growth in North America continues at pace and this move into Atlanta is the next stage of a very exciting expansion phase for us,” said Vice President of Kainos, North America Nigel Hutchinson. “We’ve chosen Atlanta not just because it’s been named recently as the No. 1 Tech Hub, but also because of its thriving business community and available talent supported by investment in technology education and infrastructure. It’s a great cultural fit too.”
Kainos’ new offices will be located at 3280 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead. The majority of new job opportunities will be focused on sales, consultancy, and software development. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Kainos are encouraged to visit kainos.com/careers for additional information.
“Atlanta has become a global technology center that continues to attract companies from around the world,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to Kainos for choosing Atlanta for your North American IT hub. We welcome this investment in our city and the new job opportunities it will create for Atlantans.”
Recently, Atlanta earned the No. 1 Tech Hub spot by Business Facilities Magazine, featured in the publication’s annual 2020 Rankings Report. More than 18,202 technology facilities and 234,140 tech employees call Georgia home, and the state continues to outpace the national average in both attracting and educating tech talent.