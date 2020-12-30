UK software company to create 137 jobs

Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and with more than 1,900 employees globally, Kainos specializes both in digital transformation and in the deployment of Workday’s innovative Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning software suite. Kainos builds agile, customized digital services for public, commercial, and healthcare organizations. As a specialized Workday partner, the company is also experienced in complex deployment and integrations, and is the leader in Workday test automation.

“Our growth in North America continues at pace and this move into Atlanta is the next stage of a very exciting expansion phase for us,” said Vice President of Kainos, North America Nigel Hutchinson. “We’ve chosen Atlanta not just because it’s been named recently as the No. 1 Tech Hub, but also because of its thriving business community and available talent supported by investment in technology education and infrastructure. It’s a great cultural fit too.”