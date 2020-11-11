Timothy’s Cupboard reaches out to help in Cherokee County

During the coronavirus pandemic, many have turned to food banks to provide for their families. One of the food banks in the Atlanta area that is working to feed our community is Timothy’s Cupboard, a ministry of Timothy Lutheran Church in Woodstock.
In 2019 Timothy’s Cupboard, which is run by co-chairs Jeannie Bernerth and Jon Holbrook and a group of other dedicated volunteers, distributed about 53,566 pounds of food to 257 Cherokee County families per month. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on many families' finances, Timothy’s Cupboard has not seen an expected increase in clients.
“We had expected to help as many families in 2020 as we did in 2019,” said Steve K., a volunteer at Timothy’s Cupboard. “Self-quarantine and other factors may have kept the increase down. From April through August we have seen a drop-off of the number of families and seniors coming to our food bank.”
To increase the number of families it can help, Timothy’s Cupboard is asking people to spread the word about its services. The team there is also working hard to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of clients in the food bank office and lobby to two at a time and asking clients to remain in their cars and wait their turn to complete the necessary paperwork.
Who’s helping?
Timothy’s Cupboard food bank
Services: Timothy’s Cupboard supplies food to Cherokee County residents (those in need and less unfortunate) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10:30 a.m. by appointment only. Food bank clients are welcomed to pick up food once per month.
How to help: Spreading the word about the food bank is one of the best ways to help in this time. Timothy’s cupboard is also in need of canned foods and monetary donations. To volunteer, call 770-591-5515.
Where to donate: People can stop by Timothy’s Cupboard in the mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. to donate food or cash gifts any weekday, though Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are preferred.
How to get help: Cherokee County residents may call 770-591-5515 for an appointment. The food bank is located at 556 Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.