Timothy’s Cupboard reaches out to help in Cherokee County

Timothy’s Cupboard food bank

Services: Timothy’s Cupboard supplies food to Cherokee County residents (those in need and less unfortunate) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10:30 a.m. by appointment only. Food bank clients are welcomed to pick up food once per month.

How to help: Spreading the word about the food bank is one of the best ways to help in this time. Timothy’s cupboard is also in need of canned foods and monetary donations. To volunteer, call 770-591-5515.

Where to donate: People can stop by Timothy’s Cupboard in the mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. to donate food or cash gifts any weekday, though Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are preferred.

How to get help: Cherokee County residents may call 770-591-5515 for an appointment. The food bank is located at 556 Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.