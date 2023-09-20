‘The Thorn’ is coming to Cobb Oct. 10-11

Credit: Thorn Productions

Credit: Thorn Productions

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
4 minutes ago
X

“The Thorn” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Often described as “cirque” meets “the passion of Jesus,” “The Thorn” is an immersive show, featuring live music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance and large visual effects, according to a statement by Thorn Productions.

“‘The Thorn’ exists to affect the destiny of seekers and to mobilize Christ followers by presenting the story of the Cross on page, stage and screen,” the statement added.

Beginning with the world’s creation, the story highlights the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus and ends with the beginning of the early Church.

The live show is recommended for ages 12 and older, especially the 30 minutes after intermission, including the crucifixion of Jesus.

However, the first hour and last 20 minutes are appropriate for all ages.

The show runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets, ranging from $35 to $125, are emailed.

Thorn Productions produces “The Thorn” in cities across the world.

For more details, email info@TheThorn.com or visit TheThorn.com/the-thorn-live or facebook.com/TheThornOfficial.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett County Commission unanimously approves transit expansion plan2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case
32m ago

How cops are sharing intelligence to combat street takeovers in metro Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta, shuts down road, major highway
56m ago

Credit: John Spink

Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta, shuts down road, major highway
56m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Lin Wood: ‘I didn’t flip on President Trump’
3h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
4h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top