‘The Thorn’ is coming to Cobb Oct. 10-11

“The Thorn” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Often described as “cirque” meets “the passion of Jesus,” “The Thorn” is an immersive show, featuring live music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance and large visual effects, according to a statement by Thorn Productions.

“‘The Thorn’ exists to affect the destiny of seekers and to mobilize Christ followers by presenting the story of the Cross on page, stage and screen,” the statement added.

Beginning with the world’s creation, the story highlights the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus and ends with the beginning of the early Church.

The live show is recommended for ages 12 and older, especially the 30 minutes after intermission, including the crucifixion of Jesus.

However, the first hour and last 20 minutes are appropriate for all ages.

The show runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets, ranging from $35 to $125, are emailed.

Thorn Productions produces “The Thorn” in cities across the world.

For more details, email info@TheThorn.com or visit TheThorn.com/the-thorn-live or facebook.com/TheThornOfficial.