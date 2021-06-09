The Homeless Period Project provides menstrual products to those in need

“The goal of the Homeless Period Project is to change the world one community at a time by creating awareness and delivering menstrual hygiene products to those in need. Where the value of that work has been so clear to me is when we make deliveries and interact with the members of a local community,” said Linder. “You see that this support really matters to the community and to individual families.”

Who’s helping?

The Homeless Period Project

Services: The Homeless Period Project provides menstrual hygiene products to those in need while educating and advocating to end the stigma of menstruation.

Where to donate: Visit homelessperiodproject.org to donate. There you can find information on how to host a product drive, packing party or find a link to our Amazon wish list for donations.

How to get help: Contact atlanta@homelessperiodproject.org.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.