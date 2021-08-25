The Georgia Center for Nonprofits works to support Georgia communities

“Everyone profits from nonprofits,” said Beavor.

Who’s helping?

Georgia Center for Nonprofits

Services: Through advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness and insight building tools, GCN provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia.

Where supplies have gone: Currently supplies go all over the state – from the Rome area to Columbus, Augusta, Brunswick, Savannah, Valdosta, Albany, Athens and all over metro Atlanta.

Greatest need: Nov. 30 is GA Gives Day. GCN encourages giving to nonprofits.

Where to donate: Visit www.GAGIVES.org

How to get help: Just visit GCN.org or send a message to info@gcn.org

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.