The Georgia Center for Nonprofits works to support Georgia communities

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) works with Georgia nonprofits to build thriving communities by helping those groups succeed through a mix of advocacy, solutions for effectiveness and insight building tools. When the coronavirus began to affect Georgia in 2020, GCN saw the nonprofits that it supported struggle to continue their work.
“GCN focused its efforts on helping nonprofits adapt their service strategies to meet accelerating community demands and to shift to virtual programs,” said Karen Beavor, CEO of GCN. “We help nonprofits navigate change and create operationally strong organizations.”
GCN also created coalitions of nonprofits working on systems issues like service coordination, getting PPE out throughout the state and unemployment issues.
“This crisis has been hard on all businesses – nonprofits included,” said Beavor. “We have to ask ourselves – do we value what nonprofits produce – greenspace, community events, arts, festivals, disease research, disaster assistance, childcare, healthcare, human assistance? Most would agree that these things are not just good, but they are vital.”
GCN is starting to turn its attention to GA Gives Day, which is on Nov. 30. Last year GA Gives Day raised $24 million to support nonprofits, and GCN encourages everyone to get a group of family, friends or colleagues together and form a giving circle, friendly contests or social media campaigns to encourage giving to nonprofits.
“Everyone profits from nonprofits,” said Beavor.
Who’s helping?
Georgia Center for Nonprofits
Services: Through advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness and insight building tools, GCN provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia.
Where supplies have gone: Currently supplies go all over the state – from the Rome area to Columbus, Augusta, Brunswick, Savannah, Valdosta, Albany, Athens and all over metro Atlanta.
Greatest need: Nov. 30 is GA Gives Day. GCN encourages giving to nonprofits.
Where to donate: Visit www.GAGIVES.org
How to get help: Just visit GCN.org or send a message to info@gcn.org
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.