Teriyaki Box fails second consecutive routine inspection

Teriyaki Box in Lawrenceville recently failed a second consecutive routine health inspection with the same score of 56/U.
The restaurant had a repeat violation of employees not washing their hands or changing gloves while prepping food. For example, one employee handled raw frozen chicken strips and utensils, then put on gloves to place cut cabbage and carrots on the grill.
In addition, there was a repeat violation of not protecting food from cross-contamination. Uncovered were two containers of cut cabbage and containers of cut carrots and broccoli.
The restaurant received a repeat violation of dirty non-contact surfaces and equipment. Shelving above the grill had grease build-up and food containers, stored clean, had sticker residue.
Among other violations, parasite destruction documentation needed for seafood was inadequate. And restaurant menus were missing consumer risk warnings for the raw or undercooked seafood offered in the sushi.
Two containers of degreaser were mislabeled, and butane fuel was on a table with food and supplies.
Teriyaki Box, 1760 Old Norcross Road, will have a follow-up inspection.
