ajc logo
X

Teriyaki Box fails second consecutive routine inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Teriyaki Box in Lawrenceville recently failed a second consecutive routine health inspection with the same score of 56/U.

The restaurant had a repeat violation of employees not washing their hands or changing gloves while prepping food. For example, one employee handled raw frozen chicken strips and utensils, then put on gloves to place cut cabbage and carrots on the grill.

In addition, there was a repeat violation of not protecting food from cross-contamination. Uncovered were two containers of cut cabbage and containers of cut carrots and broccoli.

The restaurant received a repeat violation of dirty non-contact surfaces and equipment. Shelving above the grill had grease build-up and food containers, stored clean, had sticker residue.

Among other violations, parasite destruction documentation needed for seafood was inadequate. And restaurant menus were missing consumer risk warnings for the raw or undercooked seafood offered in the sushi.

Two containers of degreaser were mislabeled, and butane fuel was on a table with food and supplies.

Teriyaki Box, 1760 Old Norcross Road, will have a follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Opinion: Going to college still worth it despite growing doubt4h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund
2h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bars press, brings in reinforcements
2h ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
3h ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
3h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
3h ago
The Latest
Coweta County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
21h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top