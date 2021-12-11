Teen lauded for volunteer projects

Those videos won Tobin the Gold Award from the Girl Scouts that recognizes significant community contributions. And the $1,500 prize awarded by the Corporate Volunteer Council will fund more videos for seventh graders.

Tobin also launched a nonprofit, 40 Mustard Seeds, whose motto is “Inspiration through Multiplication.”

“The goal is to provide tutoring and tools for children in Title 1 schools,” she said.

Now a sophomore at The Lovett School and a competitive gymnast, Tobin has taken her enthusiasm for community outreach to the Buckhead campus. She represents her class on the service board that comes up with projects students can get involved in.

“Just this week, we wrote out Christmas cards for kids with cancer,” she said. “We’ve very involved with groups related to children, especially those with cancer.”

Those connections align with Tobin’s ultimate goal: to become an oncologist.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, but I’ll keep doing community service,” she said. “That’s what I love.”

