Teacher seeks funding for bookworm vending machine to promote literacy and reward students for good behavior

Students that exhibit the standards are rewarded with points to spend as they wish in their classroom stores, the school store and during reward days. With that in mind, Wright started a drive to fund a bookworm vending machine, known as Inchy.

“Reading comes across every academic area and your personal life. It’s so ingrained in everything we do. You have to be able to read to do math, to do science, to learn history and social studies.

“With the kids that we have I thought it would be a great way to encourage not just good behavior, but literacy as well when you can go to a machine, pick a book that you want and take it home because a lot of these students don’t have access to books at home,” the computer science teacher said.

Funding for Wright’s project would continue the opportunity to provide additional incentives that touch many life’s cornerstones and is open until Aug. 25.

“The bookworm vending machine will allow me to continue to diversify the ways that we acknowledge and reward our students,” said Rawls.

