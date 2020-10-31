Take to Task

“I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a ditch near my house,” Watson wrote.

Nobody likes to see a cluttered area near their home, so we sent the issue to DeKalb County and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 62

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

In July, we told you about Pearlann Horowitz’s significant issues with potholes.

“The entire street of West Paces Ferry Road from Piedmont to Northside is full of potholes. It’s almost impossible not to hit one while driving down West Paces Ferry Road and damage your car,” she wrote.

We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 92

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.