Take to Task

“Many restaurants along Cheshire Bridge Road had to endure lockdown due to Covid. They were finally getting back on their feet attracting patrons back. Now the access has been altered by the closing of this bridge along with rerouting traffic to other routes including residential streets,” he added.

Palladi stated that the city has rezoned and allowed many higher-density developments, including apartments in this corridor.

“It’s about time they spend some time and money improving the transportation in this corridor,” Palladi wrote.

We sent the issue back to the city.

Days on the list: 82

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Chamblee (DeKalb)

Also, in September, LeyAnna Messick wanted answers about an access road.

“I live in the area of Henderson Mill Road and often travel the access road to Chamblee Tucker and Mercer University Drive,” she wrote.

Messick said her issue has to do with lane divider bumps.

“When you exit the north access road onto Chamblee-Tucker Road, you can either take the right lane only to Flowers Road South or the second right lane to Mercer University Drive which gives you the option to go straight or turn right on Flowers Road South. The Flowers Road exit lane had traffic bumps in place to prevent cars from exiting into the Mercer University lane, but as you can see these bumps have been damaged and no longer do their job,” she wrote.

“This is very dangerous as I have almost been hit and have seen other cars narrowly avoid a collision at this spot. I’d like to see the traffic bumps replaced with traffic bollards to keep cars in the Flowers Road South lane so that drivers at this intersection remain safe,” she added.

We sent this back to the city.

Days on the list: 72

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov